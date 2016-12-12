Uzbekistan Delegation Heads to Tajiki...

Uzbekistan Delegation Heads to Tajikistan for Trade Powwow

Tuesday Dec 20

The yawning, decades-long divide between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan will get that little bit narrower next week when a senior Uzbek delegation travels to Dushanbe for talks on trade and economic cooperation. The delegation will travel to Tajikistan on December 26 and be led by Uzbek deputy prime minister Rustam Azimov, whose recent removal as finance minister appears for now to signal his transition to a role as the lead on development of Uzbekistan's external economic ties.

Read more at EurasiaNet.

Chicago, IL

