Uzbek president invited to Tajikistan

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon invited his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev to come to Tajikistan on an official visit at a time convenient for him, the press service of the Uzbek government said in a message. Emomali Rahmon made the invitation during a meeting with the Uzbek delegation, which took part in the fourth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation held in the city of Dushanbe Dec. 27-28.

