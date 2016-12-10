Uzbek president invited to Tajikistan

Thursday Dec 29

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Tajik President Emomali Rahmon invited his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev to come to Tajikistan on an official visit at a time convenient for him, the press service of the Uzbek government said in a message. Emomali Rahmon made the invitation during a meeting with the Uzbek delegation, which took part in the fourth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation held in the city of Dushanbe Dec. 27-28.

Chicago, IL

