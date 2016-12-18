Turkish and other regimes ban Christmas
Separation of church and state in the United States means that the government is not allowed to favour Christian holidays over Jewish, Islamic, Hindu etc. holidays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dear Kitty.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Total Control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|"Total control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Poseidon
|2
|As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|jinxi
|1
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|POISON GAS for ASSAD
|18
|Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|John
|1
|Have Tajik Officials Burned One Too Many Bridge... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Zombie Corpse Rental
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC