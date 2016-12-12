Terrorism in all its forms, manifesta...

Terrorism in all its forms, manifestations must be eliminated, say India Tajikistan

Saturday Dec 17

New Delhi [India], Dec. 17 : India and Tajikistan on Saturday stressed that terrorism and extremism seriously threaten peace, stability and progress for all countries and agreed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations must be eliminated without any distinction between good and bad terrorists. [NK India] Both the nations also called for an end to sponsorship, support and provision of safe havens and sanctuaries to terrorists.

Chicago, IL

