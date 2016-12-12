Tajikistan Restores Accreditation Of ...

Tajikistan Restores Accreditation Of RFE/RL Journalists In Dushanbe

Authorities in Tajikistan have restored media accreditation to RFE/RL's correspondents in the Central Asian nation, 10 days after revoking their credentials over a report about a daughter of President Emomali Rahmon. Six members of RFE/RL's Tajik Service returned to work in Dushanbe on December 6 after the Tajik Foreign Ministry reissued their accreditation on December 5. Tajikistan had revoked their accreditation on November 25 after RFE/RL rejected the Foreign Ministry's demand that it remove a story on the appointment of Rahmon's daughter Rukhshona Rahmonova to head the ministry's International Relations Department.

