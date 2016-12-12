Tajikistan President arrives in Sri L...

Tajikistan President arrives in Sri Lanka on a three-day visit

Monday Dec 12

Dec 12, Colombo: President of Islamic Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived in Sri Lanka Monday for a three-day State visit. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe welcomed the Tajikistan President at the Bandaranaike International Airport.

