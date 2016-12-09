Tajikistan: Distressed Bank Vows to R...

Tajikistan: Distressed Bank Vows to Return Money to Clients

Tuesday Dec 13

A deeply troubled bank in Tajikistan is promising its customers that there is light at the end of the tunnel, although it is a mystery how it is pulling off the trick. Tojiksodirotbank, the country's second-largest lender, told some account-holders on December 13 that it will soon be in a position to pay out savings, ending months of worry for clients unable to get their hands on their money.

Chicago, IL

