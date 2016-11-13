Tajikistan: Cold Snap Highlights Powe...

Tajikistan: Cold Snap Highlights Power Crisis

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: EurasiaNet

A switchyard at the all-important Nurek hydropower plant, Tajikistan's main source of power. Recent cold snaps stretched the nation's decrepit electricity system to its thinnest point in several years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurasiaNet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Total Control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News "Total control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Poseidon 2
News As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15) Dec '15 jinxi 1
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15) Sep '15 POISON GAS for ASSAD 18
News Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15) Aug '15 John 1
News Have Tajik Officials Burned One Too Many Bridge... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Zombie Corpse Rental 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,916 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,908

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC