Dec 14, Colombo: Sri Lanka and Tajikistan have agreed to explore the establishment of a Joint Economic Commission at ministerial level to pursue and maximize business, trade and technical cooperation between the two countries. During the bilateral discussions held by the leaders of the two countries on Tuesday in Colombo Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon reaffirmed their commitment to actively advance the bilateral agenda in the political, economic, social and cultural spheres.

Chicago, IL

