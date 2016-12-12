Russia Stops, Then Resumes Flights To...

Russia Stops, Then Resumes Flights To Tajikistan Amid Airport Dispute

Wednesday Dec 21

Russia announced it would stop flights to Tajikistan, and then agreed to resume them within hours on December 21 as a dispute played out in talks between Moscow and Dushanbe over air service between the countries. At one point about 100 passengers were stranded in Moscow's Zhukovsky airport before Tajikistan's aviation authorites agreed to temporarily allow flights by Russia's Yamal airline to airports in Dushanbe and Khujand.

Chicago, IL

