Russia Stops, Then Resumes Flights To Tajikistan Amid Airport Dispute
Russia announced it would stop flights to Tajikistan, and then agreed to resume them within hours on December 21 as a dispute played out in talks between Moscow and Dushanbe over air service between the countries. At one point about 100 passengers were stranded in Moscow's Zhukovsky airport before Tajikistan's aviation authorites agreed to temporarily allow flights by Russia's Yamal airline to airports in Dushanbe and Khujand.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Total Control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|"Total control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Poseidon
|2
|As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|jinxi
|1
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|POISON GAS for ASSAD
|18
|Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|John
|1
|Have Tajik Officials Burned One Too Many Bridge... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Zombie Corpse Rental
|1
