Reading Of 11th-Century Poem Could Ea...

Reading Of 11th-Century Poem Could Earn More Time For Imprisoned Tajik Lawyer

Wednesday Dec 14

Tajik lawyer Buzurgmehr Yorov, already serving a 23-year prison sentence on charges widely seen as fabricated and politically motivated, now faces additional jail time for reading out an 11th-century poem in court. As he sat in the dock during a court hearing in October, Yorov read out a stanza from a classic poem by the Persian poet Omar Khayyam.

