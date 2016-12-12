Reading Of 11th-Century Poem Could Earn More Time For Imprisoned Tajik Lawyer

Tajik lawyer Buzurgmehr Yorov, already serving a 23-year prison sentence on charges widely seen as fabricated and politically motivated, now faces additional jail time for reading out an 11th-century poem in court. As he sat in the dock during a court hearing in October, Yorov read out a stanza from a classic poem by the Persian poet Omar Khayyam.

