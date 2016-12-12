Li Li steps down as China Nonferrous Gold finance chief
Mineral exploration and mining company China Nonferrous Gold announced on Wednesday that Li Li had resigned as its finance director. The AIM-traded firm, currently mining the Pakrut gold project in the Republic of Tajikistan, only cited 'personal reasons' for Li's departure.
