India, Tajikistan sign MOU for cooper...

India, Tajikistan sign MOU for cooperation in exchange of financial intelligence

Saturday Dec 17

New Delhi [India], Dec. 17 : India and Tajikistan on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the exchange of financial intelligence related to money laundering, related crimes and financing of terrorism. [NK India] The MoU was signed between Financial Intelligence Unit of India and the Financial Monitoring Department under the National Bank of Tajikistan.

Chicago, IL

