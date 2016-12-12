India, Tajikistan sign MOU for cooperation in exchange of financial intelligence
New Delhi [India], Dec. 17 : India and Tajikistan on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the exchange of financial intelligence related to money laundering, related crimes and financing of terrorism. [NK India] The MoU was signed between Financial Intelligence Unit of India and the Financial Monitoring Department under the National Bank of Tajikistan.
