China Nonferrous Gold UK Regulatory A...

China Nonferrous Gold UK Regulatory Announcement: Resignation of Finance Director

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Business Wire

"The board of the Company would like to thank Mr Li, for his contribution to the development of CNG and the Pakrut gold project as the finance director over a number of years and we are pleased he is able to continue working with the Company in his new role as a non-executive director. The board is now actively in the process of selecting and appointing a new finance director and we look forward to updating the market in due course".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Total Control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News "Total control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Poseidon 2
News As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15) Dec '15 jinxi 1
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15) Sep '15 POISON GAS for ASSAD 18
News Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15) Aug '15 John 1
News Have Tajik Officials Burned One Too Many Bridge... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Zombie Corpse Rental 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,087 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,068

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC