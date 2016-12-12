China Nonferrous Gold UK Regulatory Announcement: Resignation of Finance Director

"The board of the Company would like to thank Mr Li, for his contribution to the development of CNG and the Pakrut gold project as the finance director over a number of years and we are pleased he is able to continue working with the Company in his new role as a non-executive director. The board is now actively in the process of selecting and appointing a new finance director and we look forward to updating the market in due course".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.