17:10 Tajikistan cancels Yamal flight...

17:10 Tajikistan cancels Yamal flights in response to Moscow sanctions

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: AkiPress

Tajikistan did not allow flights of Russia's Yamal airline to airports in Dushanbe and Khujand in response to the warnings of the Russian side to suspend the Somon Air airline's flights to Russian regions, reports RIA Novosti with reference to the press service of the Russian Ministry of Transport. "The negotiations of the aviation authorities of Russia and Tajikistan concluded on December 22. The Tajik side violating the air traffic agreement and the signed protocol dated November 7, 2016 has not agreed on flights of the Yamal airline from the Zhukovsky airport," said the Ministry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Total Control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News "Total control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Poseidon 2
News As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15) Dec '15 jinxi 1
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15) Sep '15 POISON GAS for ASSAD 18
News Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15) Aug '15 John 1
News Have Tajik Officials Burned One Too Many Bridge... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Zombie Corpse Rental 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Gabrielle Giffords
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,125 • Total comments across all topics: 277,383,206

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC