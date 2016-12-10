17:10 Tajikistan cancels Yamal flights in response to Moscow sanctions

Tajikistan did not allow flights of Russia's Yamal airline to airports in Dushanbe and Khujand in response to the warnings of the Russian side to suspend the Somon Air airline's flights to Russian regions, reports RIA Novosti with reference to the press service of the Russian Ministry of Transport. "The negotiations of the aviation authorities of Russia and Tajikistan concluded on December 22. The Tajik side violating the air traffic agreement and the signed protocol dated November 7, 2016 has not agreed on flights of the Yamal airline from the Zhukovsky airport," said the Ministry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.