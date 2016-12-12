17:04 Chinese firm completes multimil...

17:04 Chinese firm completes multimillion-dollar power plant in Tajikistan

Friday Dec 9

A Chinese company has finished building a major power plant in Tajikistan as Beijing moves to expand its economic clout in the cash-strapped central Asian country, reported Press TV . Tajik officials said Thursday that the power plant worth 350 million dollars in the capital, Dushanbe, was completed by Tebian Electric Apparatus .

Chicago, IL

