16:00 AKIpress.com top-10 most read n...

16:00 AKIpress.com top-10 most read news of 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: AkiPress

AKIpress.com news agency summing up the 2016 year came up with the top-10 most read news it published during the year. Kyrgyzstan's winning the Second World Nomad Games, interview with the Ata Meken faction leader Omurbek Tekebayev, and history of Ungar-Too Mountain located on the disputed area of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border made it to the top-10 most read news in 2016 among others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Total Control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News "Total control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Poseidon 2
News As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15) Dec '15 jinxi 1
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15) Sep '15 POISON GAS for ASSAD 18
News Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15) Aug '15 John 1
News Have Tajik Officials Burned One Too Many Bridge... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Zombie Corpse Rental 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,698 • Total comments across all topics: 277,583,504

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC