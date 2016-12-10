16:00 AKIpress.com top-10 most read news of 2016

AKIpress.com news agency summing up the 2016 year came up with the top-10 most read news it published during the year. Kyrgyzstan's winning the Second World Nomad Games, interview with the Ata Meken faction leader Omurbek Tekebayev, and history of Ungar-Too Mountain located on the disputed area of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border made it to the top-10 most read news in 2016 among others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.