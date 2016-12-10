16:00 AKIpress.com top-10 most read news of 2016
AKIpress.com news agency summing up the 2016 year came up with the top-10 most read news it published during the year. Kyrgyzstan's winning the Second World Nomad Games, interview with the Ata Meken faction leader Omurbek Tekebayev, and history of Ungar-Too Mountain located on the disputed area of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border made it to the top-10 most read news in 2016 among others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Total Control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|"Total control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Poseidon
|2
|As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|jinxi
|1
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|POISON GAS for ASSAD
|18
|Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|John
|1
|Have Tajik Officials Burned One Too Many Bridge... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Zombie Corpse Rental
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC