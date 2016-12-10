14:43 U.S. Embassy in Tajikistan updates its security message for...

The U.S. Embassy in Tajikistan has updated message for its citizens about the possible terror attacks on the territory of the country. "In light of the current terrorist threat level, upcoming holidays, and recent events in Berlin and Ankara, the U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe would like to remind U.S. citizens of the following recommendations that we first provided on November 9 and which remain current: - While traveling in Gorno-Badakhshan, avoid camping or biking after dark in the vicinity of the Afghan border, especially between populated areas.

