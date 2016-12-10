14:26 Tajikistan can reach energy ind...

14:26 Tajikistan can reach energy independence in 3 years - Rahmon

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: AkiPress

Tajikistan can reach energy independence and thus resolve one of the priority tasks, if the government makes the necessary efforts, said President Emomali Rahmon addressing the Parliament of the country, reports the Avesta news agency. According to him, there are 11 energy projects worth 10 billion somoni in the country today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Total Control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News "Total control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Poseidon 2
News As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15) Dec '15 jinxi 1
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15) Sep '15 POISON GAS for ASSAD 18
News Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15) Aug '15 John 1
News Have Tajik Officials Burned One Too Many Bridge... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Zombie Corpse Rental 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,120 • Total comments across all topics: 277,370,618

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC