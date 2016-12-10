14:26 Tajikistan can reach energy independence in 3 years - Rahmon
Tajikistan can reach energy independence and thus resolve one of the priority tasks, if the government makes the necessary efforts, said President Emomali Rahmon addressing the Parliament of the country, reports the Avesta news agency. According to him, there are 11 energy projects worth 10 billion somoni in the country today.
