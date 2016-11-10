13:39 Uzbek delegation led by Deputy ...

13:39 Uzbek delegation led by Deputy PM Rustam Azimov expected to arrive in Dushanbe today

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: AkiPress

The delegation of Uzbekistan headed by Vice Prime Minister Rustam Azimov, who is expected to be received by President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. The agenda of the event will touch the issues of increasing industrial production supplies, creation of joint plants on production of the necessary products, transport and communication cooperation, trade relation and etc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Total Control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News "Total control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Poseidon 2
News As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15) Dec '15 jinxi 1
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15) Sep '15 POISON GAS for ASSAD 18
News Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15) Aug '15 John 1
News Have Tajik Officials Burned One Too Many Bridge... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Zombie Corpse Rental 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Gabrielle Giffords
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,125 • Total comments across all topics: 277,383,201

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC