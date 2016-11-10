13:39 Uzbek delegation led by Deputy PM Rustam Azimov expected to arrive in Dushanbe today
The delegation of Uzbekistan headed by Vice Prime Minister Rustam Azimov, who is expected to be received by President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. The agenda of the event will touch the issues of increasing industrial production supplies, creation of joint plants on production of the necessary products, transport and communication cooperation, trade relation and etc.
