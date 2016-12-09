13:25 New commander of Russian milita...

13:25 New commander of Russian military base in Tajikistan named

Wednesday Dec 14

Major General Oleg Mityayev has been appointed commander of the 201st Russian military base deployed in Tajikistan, reports RIA Novosti. The 201st military base is the largest Russian military facility of Russia abroad and is located in the cities of Dushanbe and Kurgan-Tube.

Chicago, IL

