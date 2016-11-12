13:20 Tajikistan, Uzbekistan vow to boost trade cooperation

The Chamber and Commerce Industry of Tajikistan met with representatives of a number of Uzbek companies participating in the International Universal Exhibition-Fair "Tajikistan - 2016", which was held in Dushanbe on December 24-26, reports the press service of the Chamber and Commerce and Industry. "We have a mutual interest in boosting trade and economic, scientific and cultural ties between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan," said Sharif Said, the Chairman of the Tajik Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

