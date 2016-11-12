13:20 Tajikistan, Uzbekistan vow to boost trade cooperation
The Chamber and Commerce Industry of Tajikistan met with representatives of a number of Uzbek companies participating in the International Universal Exhibition-Fair "Tajikistan - 2016", which was held in Dushanbe on December 24-26, reports the press service of the Chamber and Commerce and Industry. "We have a mutual interest in boosting trade and economic, scientific and cultural ties between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan," said Sharif Said, the Chairman of the Tajik Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Total Control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|"Total control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Poseidon
|2
|As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|jinxi
|1
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|POISON GAS for ASSAD
|18
|Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|John
|1
|Have Tajik Officials Burned One Too Many Bridge... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Zombie Corpse Rental
|1
