13:03 World Bank, Tajikistan vow to give new impetus to cooperation
The delegation of the World Bank headed by Director of the Wolfensohn Center for Development Johannes Linn and Chairman of the National Bank of Tajikistan Jamshed Nurmakhmadzoda reviewed cooperation issues in Dushanbe, said the press service of the National Bank. The head of the National Bank has briefed the delegation on the macro-economic situation in the country and underlined the importance of the cooperation between Tajikistan and the World Bank in banking sector.
