13:03 World Bank, Tajikistan vow to g...

13:03 World Bank, Tajikistan vow to give new impetus to cooperation

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: AkiPress

The delegation of the World Bank headed by Director of the Wolfensohn Center for Development Johannes Linn and Chairman of the National Bank of Tajikistan Jamshed Nurmakhmadzoda reviewed cooperation issues in Dushanbe, said the press service of the National Bank. The head of the National Bank has briefed the delegation on the macro-economic situation in the country and underlined the importance of the cooperation between Tajikistan and the World Bank in banking sector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Total Control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News "Total control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Poseidon 2
News As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15) Dec '15 jinxi 1
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15) Sep '15 POISON GAS for ASSAD 18
News Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15) Aug '15 John 1
News Have Tajik Officials Burned One Too Many Bridge... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Zombie Corpse Rental 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,087 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,077

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC