12:35 Overcoming gender stereotypes discussed in Tajikistan

Overcoming gender stereotypes discussed in Tajikistan

A roundtable discussion on overcoming prevalent stereotypes in Tajikistan was held by the OSCE Office on December 19 in Dushanbe, bringing together some 30 national gender experts, women politicians, and representatives of civil society and youth, said the OSCE. Participants discussed the cultural understandings of gender roles versus traditional values.

