12:25 EU-supported water treatment plant project starts in Tajikistan

Thursday Dec 15

A new EU-funded water treatment plant project in Istiklol Taboshar started working on December 15, said the EU Delegation in Tajikistan. The project is part of the EU's programme for Central Asia on Environmental Remediation.

