12:22 UNODC brings together Central Asian penal reform leaders to...

Dushanbe hosted December 20-21 a regional workshop with over 50 policy-makers, justice professionals and other experts from Central Asian and other countries to discuss promising practices and existing challenges related to the management of prison-based rehabilitation programmes, UNODC told AKIpress on December 22. During the workshop, hosted by the Government of Tajikistan and organized by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime , in cooperation with Penal Reform International, participants emphasized the need to strengthen education, vocational training and work programmes in prisons in line with international standards and norms.

