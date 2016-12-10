11:40 CSTO to assist Dushanbe in strengthening border with Afghanistan
Tajikistan at the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council on December 26 urged the member states to give priority to protection and strengthening of the state border of Tajikistan and Afghanistan, reported the Russian media. The heads of states of the CSTO countries at the St. Petersburg meeting discussed assistance to Tajikistan in stabilizing the situation on the border with Afghanistan, Secretary General of the Organization Nikolai Bordyuzha told reporters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Total Control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|"Total control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Poseidon
|2
|As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|jinxi
|1
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|POISON GAS for ASSAD
|18
|Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|John
|1
|Have Tajik Officials Burned One Too Many Bridge... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Zombie Corpse Rental
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC