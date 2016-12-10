11:40 CSTO to assist Dushanbe in strengthening border with Afghanistan

Tajikistan at the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council on December 26 urged the member states to give priority to protection and strengthening of the state border of Tajikistan and Afghanistan, reported the Russian media. The heads of states of the CSTO countries at the St. Petersburg meeting discussed assistance to Tajikistan in stabilizing the situation on the border with Afghanistan, Secretary General of the Organization Nikolai Bordyuzha told reporters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.