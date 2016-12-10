10:41 Tajikistan's Foreign Ministry urges Russian Foreign Ministry to ...

The Foreign Ministry of Tajikistan requested the Foreign Ministry of Russia to assist in continuation of the direct talks between the aviation authorities of the two countries on the air communication issues, reports the Tajik Foreign Ministry. The note from the Tajik Ministry was sent on December 25. It indicates violation of the air traffic agreement between the governments of Tajikistan and Russia dated September 12, 1997 by the Russian side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.