09:25 OSCE holds training course on mentoring skills for political parties of Tajikistan
A five-day training course on mentoring for trainers of Tajik political party representatives, with the aim of further advancing women's participation in the political life, concluded on December 9, 2016, said the OSCE. Some twenty participants, predominantly from the youth wings of political parties took part in the event, which is the second training of this kind.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Total Control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|"Total control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Poseidon
|2
|As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|jinxi
|1
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|POISON GAS for ASSAD
|18
|Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|John
|1
|Have Tajik Officials Burned One Too Many Bridge... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Zombie Corpse Rental
|1
