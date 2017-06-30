Uber says will await final EU court r...

Uber says will await final EU court ruling later this year

The logo of Uber is seen on an iPad, during a news conference to announce Uber resumes ride-hailing service, in Taipei, Taiwan April 13, 2017. Uber [UBER.UL] played down an EU court opinion on Tuesday that some of its services could be illegal, saying that the case concerned only a ride-hailing app service in France which it no longer provides.

