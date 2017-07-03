This Hualien skywalk is not nearly as...

This Hualien skywalk is not nearly as scary as it is pretty

A new skywalk has officially opened in Hualien County, offering a commanding view of the East Coast's famous turquoise waters. The see-through section is 50 meters high and while it might give you the willies just a little, what really makes it a winning attraction is the beauty of the views itself.

