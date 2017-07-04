The plan for a total ban on indoor sm...

The plan for a total ban on indoor smoking might be going up in smoke

A proposed plan by the authorities to ban smoking in all indoor public areas, such as bars and restaurants, may now go up in smoke. The Health Promotion Administration said at the start of the year that it wanted to introduce the measure to protect non-smokers from second-hand smoke.

