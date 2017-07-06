Taiwanese students learn on the job at SF library
The San Francisco Public Library welcomed two Taiwan university students on Wednesday as part of an observational learning agreement between the public library and two universities - the National Taiwan University and Fu Jen Catholic University. Both students will spend four weeks learning about the operations of the San Francisco Public Library and to bring back ideas back to Taiwan on how the county can improve its library operations and resources.
