Taiwan vows retaliation after Nigeria shuts down trade office
Taiwan has taken another blow from the Chinese mainland, with the island's trade office in Nigeria forced to shut down due to pressure from Beijing. An angry Taiwan vowed to retaliate on Sunday by asking Nigeria's trade office on the island to move out of the capital, Taipei.
