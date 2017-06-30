Taiwan to order Nigerian office to le...

Taiwan to order Nigerian office to leave Taipei

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Vanguard

Taiwan has lodged a strong protest against Nigeria after it closed its trade office in its capital, Abuja, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Saturday. Reports have it that Taiwanese government may ask the Nigerian trade office to move out of Taipei in a reciprocal move, in the wake of a spate of actions taken by the Nigerian government against Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne... Jun 21 Rolando 1
News Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic... May '17 The Wheeze of Trump 3
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling May '17 Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,676 • Total comments across all topics: 282,202,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC