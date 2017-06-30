Taiwan to order Nigerian office to leave Taipei
Taiwan has lodged a strong protest against Nigeria after it closed its trade office in its capital, Abuja, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Saturday. Reports have it that Taiwanese government may ask the Nigerian trade office to move out of Taipei in a reciprocal move, in the wake of a spate of actions taken by the Nigerian government against Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Saturday.
