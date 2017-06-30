Taiwan market: JPW opens first VR arc...

Taiwan market: JPW opens first VR arcade experience store in Taipei

Yesterday

JPW International Technology, a VR motion solution provider, has opened its first VR arcade experience store in Taipei enabling consumers to try out VR related sports, gaming, parenting and educational activities through various VR devices and solutions. The VR arcade is currently equipped with eight sets of VR equipment and is expected to attract over 1,000 users a month, said JPW founder and CEO Jack Tong.

Chicago, IL

