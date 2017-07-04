Taiwan conducted military drills as C...

Taiwan conducted military drills as Chinese battleships sailed through its defense zone: report

Shortly after a Chinese warship flotilla passed through the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan's military announced that it had held air and sea exercises off the coast of Penghu. The military did not specify when the exercises took place, but the Central News Agency cited unnamed sources who said they occurred at the same time a Chinese battleship formation passed through the strait en route to Hong Kong over the weekend.

