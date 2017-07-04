Taiwan conducted military drills as Chinese battleships sailed through its defense zone: report
Shortly after a Chinese warship flotilla passed through the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan's military announced that it had held air and sea exercises off the coast of Penghu. The military did not specify when the exercises took place, but the Central News Agency cited unnamed sources who said they occurred at the same time a Chinese battleship formation passed through the strait en route to Hong Kong over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne...
|Jun 21
|Rolando
|1
|Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic...
|May '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|3
|Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling
|May '17
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC