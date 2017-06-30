Taipei charges grad student from main...

Taipei charges grad student from mainland China with spying

A Chinese graduate from one of Taiwan's top universities was charged with espionage on Thursday as prosecutors accused him of attempting to recruit spies for Beijing. The indictment comes as officials warn of growing intelligence threats from Beijing at a time of increasingly frosty ties across the Taiwan Strait.

