Rescued hiker gets flak after (allegedly) badmouthing his rescuers

1 hr ago

A hiker courted controversy after allegedly questioning the professionalism of the Hualien Fire Department's search and rescue team, which saved him on June 20 after an accident. On May 13, Lee Ming-han set off by foot into Taiwan's Central Mountain Range, where he fell into a ditch on May 22, fracturing his feet and falling ill.

