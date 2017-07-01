President Tsai lauds success in pushing pension reforms
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday hailed the completion of pension reforms involving civil servants, public school teachers and political appointees, saying the achievement proved that such reforms are not a "minefield" for the government or "a taboo that cannot be touched." Tsai lauded passage of the deep cuts in retirement benefits during a speech at the Presidential Office after an amendment to the Act Governing the Recompense for the Discharge of Special Political Appointees cleared the Legislature earlier Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne...
|Jun 21
|Rolando
|1
|Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic...
|May '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|3
|Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling
|May '17
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC