President Tsai lauds success in pushing pension reforms

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday hailed the completion of pension reforms involving civil servants, public school teachers and political appointees, saying the achievement proved that such reforms are not a "minefield" for the government or "a taboo that cannot be touched." Tsai lauded passage of the deep cuts in retirement benefits during a speech at the Presidential Office after an amendment to the Act Governing the Recompense for the Discharge of Special Political Appointees cleared the Legislature earlier Friday.

