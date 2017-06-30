'Nobody saw this coming': Arrest in C...

'Nobody saw this coming': Arrest in Chinese scholar's disappearance stuns U. of I. community

Federal authorities have arrested and charged a 28-year-old man with kidnapping Yingying Zhang, a visiting scholar at the University of Illinois who disappeared three weeks ago and now is presumed dead. Brendt Christensen, a former Ph.D. candidate who had studied physics at the university, was arrested late Friday, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Chicago, IL

