More than 10,000 Goldfish Compete in ...

More than 10,000 Goldfish Compete in Annual Beauty Pageant

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: MSN Living

More than 10,000 goldfish of all shapes, sizes and colors competed for the honor during an annual beauty pageant held on Friday in Fuzhou, the capital city of east China's Fujian Province. He Wei, a judge in the competition, explained the fish are rated on two characteristics - their breed and the way they swim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne... Jun 21 Rolando 1
News Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic... May '17 The Wheeze of Trump 3
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling May '17 Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,135 • Total comments across all topics: 282,279,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC