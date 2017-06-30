More than 10,000 Goldfish Compete in Annual Beauty Pageant
More than 10,000 goldfish of all shapes, sizes and colors competed for the honor during an annual beauty pageant held on Friday in Fuzhou, the capital city of east China's Fujian Province. He Wei, a judge in the competition, explained the fish are rated on two characteristics - their breed and the way they swim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne...
|Jun 21
|Rolando
|1
|Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic...
|May '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|3
|Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling
|May '17
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC