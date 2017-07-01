Mainland official urges academics to contribute to cross-Strait peace, stability
The Chinese mainland Taiwan affairs chief Zhang Zhijun Saturday called on mainland academics to continue to support the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and the peaceful reunification of the motherland. Zhang, head of the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office and the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing a symposium held by the Center for Research on Cross-Straits Relations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne...
|Jun 21
|Rolando
|1
|Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic...
|May '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|3
|Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling
|May '17
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC