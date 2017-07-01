Mainland official urges academics to contribute to cross-Strait peace, stability

The Chinese mainland Taiwan affairs chief Zhang Zhijun Saturday called on mainland academics to continue to support the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and the peaceful reunification of the motherland. Zhang, head of the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office and the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing a symposium held by the Center for Research on Cross-Straits Relations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.