LTE Plugfest focuses on private evolv...

LTE Plugfest focuses on private evolved packet cores

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Microwave Engineering Online

Taking a leap forward in private networks with a focus on private evolved packet cores , Small Cell Forum has successfully completed its fifth LTE Plugfest, hosted by ITRI, Taiwan's world-leading technology institute. The Plugfest was one of the first events in the world to test interoperability for private EPCs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Microwave Engineering Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne... Jun 21 Rolando 1
News Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic... May '17 The Wheeze of Trump 3
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling May '17 Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,491 • Total comments across all topics: 282,210,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC