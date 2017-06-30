LTE Plugfest focuses on private evolved packet cores
Taking a leap forward in private networks with a focus on private evolved packet cores , Small Cell Forum has successfully completed its fifth LTE Plugfest, hosted by ITRI, Taiwan's world-leading technology institute. The Plugfest was one of the first events in the world to test interoperability for private EPCs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Microwave Engineering Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne...
|Jun 21
|Rolando
|1
|Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic...
|May '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|3
|Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling
|May '17
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC