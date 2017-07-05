LATEST: The US hinted it's open to th...

LATEST: The US hinted it's open to the military option on North Korea

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

TAIPEI/NEW YORK - The U.S. is willing to use its "full range of capabilities" to defend the world against North Korea, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said Wednesday, vowing to bring a "proportionate" draft resolution of new sanctions to the Security Council in the coming days. U.N. sanctions have been "insufficient" in halting Pyongyang's "clear and sharp military escalation," Haley said at an emergency meeting of the Security Council a day after North Korea tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne... Jun 21 Rolando 1
News Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic... May '17 The Wheeze of Trump 3
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling May '17 Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,871 • Total comments across all topics: 282,272,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC