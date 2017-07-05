LATEST: The US hinted it's open to the military option on North Korea
TAIPEI/NEW YORK - The U.S. is willing to use its "full range of capabilities" to defend the world against North Korea, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said Wednesday, vowing to bring a "proportionate" draft resolution of new sanctions to the Security Council in the coming days. U.N. sanctions have been "insufficient" in halting Pyongyang's "clear and sharp military escalation," Haley said at an emergency meeting of the Security Council a day after North Korea tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne...
|Jun 21
|Rolando
|1
|Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic...
|May '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|3
|Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling
|May '17
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC