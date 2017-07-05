LATEST: The US hinted it's open to the military option on North Korea

TAIPEI/NEW YORK - The U.S. is willing to use its "full range of capabilities" to defend the world against North Korea, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said Wednesday, vowing to bring a "proportionate" draft resolution of new sanctions to the Security Council in the coming days. U.N. sanctions have been "insufficient" in halting Pyongyang's "clear and sharp military escalation," Haley said at an emergency meeting of the Security Council a day after North Korea tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile .

