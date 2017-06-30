J&L backed by $35 million JV loan for...

J&L backed by $35 million JV loan for Skytree project

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

Located on Street 105, Skytree Condominium developed by J&L Property Development is an exclusive mixed land-use project that boasts a helipad, stylish interior design, quality and fireproof construction materials, and high-end technology. Chen Wu, the chief executive officer of J&L Property Development speaks about updates on the development as well as its unique qualities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne... Jun 21 Rolando 1
News Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic... May '17 The Wheeze of Trump 3
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling May '17 Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,361 • Total comments across all topics: 282,282,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC