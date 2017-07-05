It's a deal! Lawmakers finally agree ...

It's a deal! Lawmakers finally agree on an infrastructure plan

After weeks of heated talks, lawmakers have struck a consensus on an NT$840 billion infrastructure bill to be spent over eight years, with NT$420 billion earmarked for the first four years. At a press conference, Democratic Progressive Party caucus whip Ker Chien-ming said Wednesday that lawmakers had agreed on one version of the Cabinet's "Forward-looking Infrastructure Plan."

Chicago, IL

