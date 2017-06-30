How Beijing's stance is pushing US ar...

How Beijing's stance is pushing US arms towards Taiwan

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: South China Morning Post

Michal Thim says US comradeship with Taiwan turns upon the threat of use of force by China and, as long as Beijing continues with its tough policy decisions on Taipei, the weapons sales will continue Last week was not the best for Beijing when it comes to relations with the US and China's long-standing efforts to dissuade Washington from supporting Taiwan. First, the US Senate's Armed Services Committee approved a provision in the National Defence Authorisation Act for 2018, calling for a resumption of port visits to Taiwan by the US Navy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne... Jun 21 Rolando 1
News Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic... May '17 The Wheeze of Trump 3
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling May '17 Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,871 • Total comments across all topics: 282,272,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC