Goh denied first senior title

Kuala Lumpur: Former World Junior champion Goh Jin Wei failed to win her first senior title after going down 17-21, 17-21 to Japan's Saena Kawakami in the Taiwan Open Grand Prix Gold women's singles final at the Taipei Arena in Songshan, Taiwan, Sunday. The 17-year-old from Bukit Mertajam, Penang, however, put up a credible performance against her Japanese opponent, before losing the match that lasted 39 minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.