Goh denied first senior title
Kuala Lumpur: Former World Junior champion Goh Jin Wei failed to win her first senior title after going down 17-21, 17-21 to Japan's Saena Kawakami in the Taiwan Open Grand Prix Gold women's singles final at the Taipei Arena in Songshan, Taiwan, Sunday. The 17-year-old from Bukit Mertajam, Penang, however, put up a credible performance against her Japanese opponent, before losing the match that lasted 39 minutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne...
|Jun 21
|Rolando
|1
|Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic...
|May '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|3
|Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling
|May '17
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC