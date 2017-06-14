Goh denied first senior title

Goh denied first senior title

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Express

Kuala Lumpur: Former World Junior champion Goh Jin Wei failed to win her first senior title after going down 17-21, 17-21 to Japan's Saena Kawakami in the Taiwan Open Grand Prix Gold women's singles final at the Taipei Arena in Songshan, Taiwan, Sunday. The 17-year-old from Bukit Mertajam, Penang, however, put up a credible performance against her Japanese opponent, before losing the match that lasted 39 minutes.

