Dadaocheng arts fest is back with a romantic theme and new giveaways

By Vivian Kuo, Natalie Hon, Eliot Wang and Julian Lee, Special to The China Post Saturday, July 1, 2017, 10:22 am TWN The second annual Dadaocheng Arts Festival will showcase 13 installations and other works by Taiwanese artists from now to July 2. Themed "All You Need is Love," each artist will present a unique take on love through a diverse range of artwork. Festival organizers also aim to tell the story of Taipei's oldest district, which includes the famous Dihua Street as well as historical landmarks and houses.

